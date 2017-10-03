Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Has $1,427,000 Stake in Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,272 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Merck & comprises approximately 1.7% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Merck & by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 82,454 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,126,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Merck & by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 446,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Trust Co lifted its position in Merck & by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 68,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) traded down 0.50% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. 2,821,816 shares of the company traded hands. Merck & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.29 and a one year high of $66.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Merck & had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.02%. Merck &’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck &’s dividend payout ratio is 76.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Merck & in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Merck & and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Merck & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $65.00 price objective on Merck & and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Merck & Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

