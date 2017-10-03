WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “marketperform” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get WD-40 Company alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “WD-40 Company (WDFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/wd-40-company-wdfc-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

WD-40 (NASDAQ WDFC) traded up 1.43% on Wednesday, reaching $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,418 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.72. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post $3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jay Rembolt sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company is a global company engaged in developing and selling products, which solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.