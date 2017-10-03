Wayfair Inc. (W) Position Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Wayfair worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,221,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,914,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Wayfair by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,214,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Champlin Mulliken sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $64,218.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,883,448.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 814,214 shares of company stock valued at $60,017,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) opened at 68.46 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.57. The company’s market cap is $5.97 billion.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 335.44% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post ($1.45) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

