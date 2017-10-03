Waters Corporation (WAT) Holdings Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Waters Corporation were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waters Corporation by 2.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waters Corporation by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Waters Corporation by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,165,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 79,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Waters Corporation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,704,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,416,308,000 after acquiring an additional 206,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Waters Corporation by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters Corporation alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Waters Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Waters Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Waters Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Waters Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $628,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rohit Khanna sold 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $3,418,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,777.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Holdings Cut by M&T Bank Corp” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/waters-corporation-wat-holdings-cut-by-mt-bank-corp.html.

Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) opened at 182.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average of $175.84. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $133.35 and a 12-month high of $190.39.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Waters Corporation had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $558.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post $7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.