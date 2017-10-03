Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPG. TheStreet upgraded Washington Prime Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Washington Prime Group from a neutral rating to an under perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Washington Prime Group Inc. alerts:

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) opened at 8.35 on Monday. Washington Prime Group has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.69 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Washington Prime Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/washington-prime-group-inc-wpg-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-buy.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,020,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after acquiring an additional 773,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 6,927.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,434,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086,536 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 441,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 71,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,566,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 542,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG Inc), formerly WP Glimcher Inc, operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership, development and management of retail real estate within the United States. The Company owns, develops and manages enclosed retail properties and community centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.