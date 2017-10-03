Warren Resources (WRES) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Warren Resources (NASDAQ:WRES) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Warren Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 43.7317605435874 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Warren Resources (NASDAQ WRES) remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,812,242 shares. Warren Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

About Warren Resources

Warren Resources, Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of domestic onshore crude oil and gas reserves. The Company’s development activities are focused on waterflood oil recovery projects in the Wilmington field in California, coalbed methane (CBM) projects in Wyoming and its Marcellus Shale project that utilizes horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to develop dry natural gas.

