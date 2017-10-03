Wandisco PLC’s (WAND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.26) target price on the stock.

Shares of Wandisco PLC (LON WAND) opened at 802.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,923.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,140.26. Wandisco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 121.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 810.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 299.48 million.

Wandisco PLC Company Profile

WANdisco plc focuses on Active Data Replication technology. The Company’s WANdisco Fusion technology enables the replication of continuously changing data to the cloud and on-premises data centers. The Company is involved in the development and sale of licenses for software and related maintenance. The Company is engaged in the development and provision of global collaboration software.

