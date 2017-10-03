Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Holdings Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 127,670 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $63,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the first quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 123,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 250,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 76.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.25. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmacy operator to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $218,305.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,058.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

