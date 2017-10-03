W.W. Grainger’s (GWW) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $178.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $172.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down from $202.50) on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Northcoast Research began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.92.

Get W.W. Grainger Inc. alerts:

W.W. Grainger (GWW) opened at 182.16 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $262.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.51. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 34.03%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post $10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/w-w-graingers-gww-underweight-rating-reaffirmed-at-morgan-stanley.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 18,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.