Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (PPR)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) opened at 5.20 on Tuesday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The Trust seeks to achieve this objective by investing, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in United States dollar denominated floating rate secured senior loans.

