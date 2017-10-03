Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,340 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Citrix Systems worth $19,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Citrix Systems by 35.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,036,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $400,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,350 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $93,653,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $89,128,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $89,128,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 28,024.7% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 695,243 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,327,000 after purchasing an additional 692,771 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ CTXS) opened at 79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The cloud computing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post $4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Monday, July 31st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

