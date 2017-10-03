Voya Investment Management LLC Has $19.12 Million Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation worth $19,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 47.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 10.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators Corporation alerts:

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) opened at 39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.08. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $44.15.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. Horace Mann Educators Corporation had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Voya Investment Management LLC Has $19.12 Million Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/voya-investment-management-llc-has-19-12-million-holdings-in-horace-mann-educators-corporation-hmn.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Horace Mann Educators Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) is an insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, HMEC markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty (primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners) insurance, retirement annuities (primarily tax-qualified products) and life insurance in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.