Voya Investment Management LLC Has $17.84 Million Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 691.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,645 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.63% of AMERISAFE worth $17,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. BidaskClub upgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) opened at 58.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post $3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In other news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 1,850 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $105,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $477,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMERISAFE

Amerisafe, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in providing workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. It is engaged in underwriting the workers’ compensation exposures inherent in these industries.

