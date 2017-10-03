Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,066 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,711.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) opened at 50.85 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $61.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. The stock’s market cap is $1.85 billion.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($2.59) earnings per share for the current year.

AERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

