Volkswagen AG (VOW3) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €197.00 ($231.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, equinet AG set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €160.35 ($188.64).
Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3) opened at 137.895 on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €110.78 and a 1-year high of €156.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is €132.34 and its 200 day moving average is €135.75. The firm has a market capitalization of €69.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.474.
Volkswagen AG Company Profile
Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.
