Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €197.00 ($231.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, equinet AG set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €160.35 ($188.64).

Get Volkswagen AG alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3) opened at 137.895 on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €110.78 and a 1-year high of €156.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is €132.34 and its 200 day moving average is €135.75. The firm has a market capitalization of €69.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.474.

WARNING: “Volkswagen AG (VOW3) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/volkswagen-ag-vow3-given-a-135-00-price-target-by-morgan-stanley-analysts.html.

Volkswagen AG Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.