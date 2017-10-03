Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Get Vocera Communications Inc. alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VCRA. Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of Vocera Communications (VCRA) opened at 31.85 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. The firm’s market capitalization is $926.96 million.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post $0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/vocera-communications-inc-vcra-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $99,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,235. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $132,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 41.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.