Vmware, Inc. (VMW) Position Reduced by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in Vmware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 65,652 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Vmware were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vmware by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,359 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vmware by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,918 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vmware by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 724,831 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $66,786,000 after buying an additional 24,541 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vmware by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,084 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 26,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vmware by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,362 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Vmware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) traded up 0.60% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,926 shares. Vmware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Vmware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Vmware had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Vmware’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vmware, Inc. will post $5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vmware declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the virtualization software provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Vmware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $646,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 1,134 shares of Vmware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $120,782.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,532,358.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,342 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vmware from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Vmware from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vmware from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Vmware in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on shares of Vmware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

About Vmware

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

