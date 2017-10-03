Visa Inc. (V) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Robert W. Baird

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Monday. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Visa from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.84 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered Visa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) opened at 105.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $241.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $106.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.12 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 36.53%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $1,074,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $3,004,292.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 340.5% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 14,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 60,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 24.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

