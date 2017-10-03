Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Purchases 696 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,863,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

In related news, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $189,869.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $452,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 43,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.87, for a total transaction of $7,184,388.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,218,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,274 shares of company stock worth $16,450,267. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) opened at 182.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.46 and its 200-day moving average is $164.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.95 and a 12 month high of $184.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.98.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post $8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

