Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Buys 3,925 Shares of athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its stake in athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in athenahealth were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,975,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $435,795,000 after acquiring an additional 53,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get athenahealth Inc. alerts:

Shares of athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) opened at 125.40 on Tuesday. athenahealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.69.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The health services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. athenahealth had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. athenahealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that athenahealth, Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/virtu-kcg-holdings-llc-buys-3925-shares-of-athenahealth-inc-athn.html.

In other athenahealth news, SVP Jonathan D. Porter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $39,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $559,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,807 shares in the company, valued at $44,699,424.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,922 shares of company stock worth $1,546,993. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of athenahealth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. UBS AG reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of athenahealth in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of athenahealth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN).

Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.