Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) VP Kevin Christopher Siebert Sells 10,689 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) VP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 10,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $100,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Christopher Siebert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 4,591 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $46,415.01.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) opened at 9.72 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 48,994.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,339,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278,180 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 568.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,600,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 2,211,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,852,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,260,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.34.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.

