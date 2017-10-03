Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 177.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) opened at 9.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.31. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.22 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 10,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $100,476.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $63,087.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,356.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,422 shares of company stock valued at $626,117. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.

