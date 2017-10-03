VF Corp (VFC) PT Set at $64.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) has been assigned a $64.00 price objective by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of VF Corp in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VF Corp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of VF Corp in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Forward View reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VF Corp in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of VF Corp in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

VF Corp (VFC) opened at 63.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.77.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. VF Corp had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VF Corp will post $2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Eric C. Wiseman sold 110,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $7,061,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 660,806 shares in the company, valued at $42,060,301.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aidan O’meara sold 29,336 shares of VF Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $1,834,673.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 453,152 shares of company stock worth $28,649,326. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in VF Corp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,083,000 after acquiring an additional 122,178 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co. increased its position in VF Corp by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co. now owns 34,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in VF Corp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,622,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF Corp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VF Corp by 55.7% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter.

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

