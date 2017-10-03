Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 414,501 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.0% of Fred Alger Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $209,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 956 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 43,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.07, for a total value of $6,997,364.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,932.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 514,920 shares of company stock worth $82,633,446. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded down 0.44% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.56. 335,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 145.59 and a beta of 1.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $167.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $544.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post $1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $184.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

