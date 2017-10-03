Veritable L.P. Sells 391 Shares of SAP SE (SAP)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SAP SE were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP SE by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SAP SE by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of SAP SE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE (NYSE SAP) opened at 110.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average is $104.17. The company has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.10. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $110.71.

SAP SE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 20th that allows the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP SE from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SAP SE in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP SE in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded SAP SE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP SE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP SE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.84.

About SAP SE

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

