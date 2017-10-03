Veritable L.P. Has $453,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems Inc. alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) opened at 182.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.98. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.95 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.46 and its 200 day moving average is $164.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.26 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post $8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $189,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Philip A. Hadley sold 38,942 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $6,379,867.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 666,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,191,712.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,274 shares of company stock worth $16,450,267 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Veritable L.P. Has $453,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/veritable-l-p-has-453000-holdings-in-factset-research-systems-inc-fds.html.

About FactSet Research Systems

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.