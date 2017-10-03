Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Position Lifted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,938,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 947,370 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.83% of Ventas worth $204,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 2,360.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,533,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,145,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 102.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,041,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,815 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 44,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,477,000 after acquiring an additional 184,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 921.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 73,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.97. 484,361 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $72.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.61. Ventas had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $895.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corporation cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial Corporation began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

