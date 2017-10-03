Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,402 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 551,976 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,839 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Varonis Systems (VRNS) opened at 41.95 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $360,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,097,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 609,977 shares of company stock valued at $24,359,243. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 192.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 42,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

