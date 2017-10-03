Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.83% of RenaissanceRe Holdings worth $550,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings by 572.1% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/vanguard-group-inc-reduces-stake-in-renaissancere-holdings-ltd-rnr.html.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS AG dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.93, for a total value of $5,672,227.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ross Curtis sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.23, for a total transaction of $785,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,564 shares in the company, valued at $14,610,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) opened at 137.20 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $117.36 and a one year high of $152.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average of $141.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.65.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $555.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post $8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.