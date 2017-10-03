Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,202,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.84% of Wabco Holdings worth $535,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wabco Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wabco Holdings in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Wabco Holdings in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. RGT Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wabco Holdings in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Wabco Holdings in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sean Deason sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $110,854.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Jane Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,054 shares of company stock worth $1,952,903. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabco Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Wabco Holdings from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Wabco Holdings in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Wabco Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $147.00 price objective on Wabco Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) opened at 148.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.65. Wabco Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $150.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average is $128.36.

Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.33 million. Wabco Holdings had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabco Holdings Inc. will post $6.28 EPS for the current year.

Wabco Holdings Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

