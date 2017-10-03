ValuEngine Lowers NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) to Hold

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) traded up 2.47% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,664 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $602.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.44.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.73 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 512.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc, formerly NV5 Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. It focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure, energy, program management, and environmental solutions.

