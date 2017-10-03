ValuEngine Lowers American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEMKT:AMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) opened at 2.9963 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4053 and a beta of 0.64. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEMKT:AMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery equipment and radiation therapy and related equipment to approximately 20 medical centers in approximately 20 states in the United States. The Company provides Gamma Knife services through its over 81% indirect interest in GK Financing, LLC (GKF).

