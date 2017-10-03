ValuEngine Downgrades Pengrowth Energy Corporation (PGH) to Strong Sell

Pengrowth Energy Corporation (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PGH. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Natixis lowered shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation (PGH) traded down 5.83% during trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. 923,958 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. Pengrowth Energy Corporation has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.77. The company’s market cap is $535.68 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGH. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 42,924,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,713,000 after acquiring an additional 678,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,481,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 617,564 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,176,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 155,458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pengrowth Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,217,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is engaged in the development, production and acquisition of, and the exploration for, oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The Lindbergh thermal property is located approximately 420 kilometers north east of Calgary, Alberta and 50 kilometers south of Bonnyville, Alberta.

