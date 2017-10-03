ValuEngine Downgrades Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MACK) to Strong Sell

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) traded up 2.41% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 639,832 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $197.72 million. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $67.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.81). During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals will post $33.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen sold 7,896 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $112,360.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen sold 14,756 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $213,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,339.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,308 shares of company stock valued at $637,558. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 155,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 89,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,983 shares during the last quarter.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines consisting of therapeutics paired with companion diagnostics for the treatment of cancer. The Company has one marketed therapeutic oncology product and multiple targeted therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development.

