Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Stake Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of Validus Holdings worth $18,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VR. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Validus Holdings by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 186,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Validus Holdings by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,655,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,405 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd bought a new position in Validus Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Validus Holdings by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Century Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Validus Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Validus Holdings Ltd. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VR. BidaskClub upgraded Validus Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Validus Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $55.00 target price on Validus Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Validus Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Validus Holdings in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Validus Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE VR) opened at 49.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Validus Holdings had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $675.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Validus Holdings, Ltd. will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Validus Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Stake Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/validus-holdings-ltd-vr-stake-lifted-by-ameriprise-financial-inc.html.

Validus Holdings Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. Validus Re concentrates on first-party property and other reinsurance risks. Talbot is a specialty insurance segment operating within the Lloyd’s insurance market through Syndicate 1183.

Receive News & Ratings for Validus Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validus Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.