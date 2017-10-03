USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for USG Corporation in a report issued on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for USG Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get USG Corporation alerts:

USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). USG Corporation had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $811.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. USG Corporation’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/usg-corporation-to-post-q3-2017-earnings-of-0-42-per-share-suntrust-banks-forecasts-usg.html.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of USG Corporation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded USG Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of USG Corporation in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised USG Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on USG Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

Shares of USG Corporation (NYSE USG) opened at 32.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.00. USG Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in USG Corporation by 70.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in USG Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in USG Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in USG Corporation by 18.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USG Corporation by 10.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dominic A. Dannessa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $162,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,118.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About USG Corporation

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.

Receive News & Ratings for USG Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USG Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.