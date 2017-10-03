United Rentals (URI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

United Rentals (NYSE: URI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/3/2017 – United Rentals is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2017 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “United Rentals’ shares have gained 78.9% in the last one year, outperforming the industry it belongs to. The company’s main strategy is to improve profitability of its core equipment rental business through revenue growth, margin expansion and operational efficiencies. In particular, the company’s strategy calls for the implementation of Project XL, which is a set of eight specific work streams focused on driving profitable growth through revenue opportunities and generating incremental profitability through cost savings. United Rentals is focused on expanding its geographic borders and product portfolio through acquisitions and joint ventures. The addition of NES Rentals is expected to significantly drive the stock’s performance in the upcoming quarters as well. However, a decline in rental rates raises concern. Rental rates fell 2.2% in 2016 and 1.2% in the first half of 2017 on a year-over-year basis, respectively.”

9/21/2017 – United Rentals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2017 – United Rentals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2017 – United Rentals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/20/2017 – United Rentals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2017 – United Rentals was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2017 – United Rentals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC.

8/11/2017 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2017 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE URI) traded up 2.52% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,574 shares. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $142.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.29.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.09. United Rentals had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post $9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William B. Plummer sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $679,906.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,934.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $3,623,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,507,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

