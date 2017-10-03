Unite Group (UTGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unite Group (NASDAQ:UTGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Unite Group plc is a property investment company. It develops and operates student accommodation primarily in the United Kingdom. The Unite Group plc is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Unite Group (UTGPF) opened at 7.55 on Friday. Unite Group has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

