Unilever plc (ULVR) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target at UBS AG

UBS AG set a GBX 4,400 ($58.36) price objective on Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ULVR. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 4,050 ($53.72) target price on shares of Unilever plc and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Friday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,075 ($67.32) price target on Unilever plc and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($57.04) price target on shares of Unilever plc in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($61.68) price target (up from GBX 4,550 ($60.35)) on shares of Unilever plc in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,256.73 ($56.46).
Shares of Unilever plc (LON ULVR) opened at 4375.00 on Monday. Unilever plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,050.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,548.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,425.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,241.21. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 123.05 billion.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a GBX 31.83 ($0.42) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever plc’s previous dividend of $30.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.73%.
In related news, insider Mary Ma acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,312 ($57.20) per share, with a total value of £19,835.20 ($26,310.12). Insiders bought 468 shares of company stock worth $2,018,520 in the last ninety days.
Unilever plc Company Profile
Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.
