Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 209,734 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 17,820.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,403,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,267,359 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,844,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,280,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,934,000 after purchasing an additional 903,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,249,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,942,000 after purchasing an additional 738,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 target price on Umpqua Holdings Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua Holdings Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua Holdings Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) opened at 19.81 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.71 million. Umpqua Holdings Corporation had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corporation will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.93%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

