Ulysses Management LLC Reduces Position in SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)

Ulysses Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications Corporation comprises about 0.4% of Ulysses Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications Corporation were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,430,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in SBA Communications Corporation by 204.6% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications Corporation by 11.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications Corporation by 8.6% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $148.00) on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications Corporation from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) traded up 0.97% on Tuesday, hitting $144.26. 448,322 shares of the company were exchanged. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.66 and a 52 week high of $154.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.74 and a beta of 0.69.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). SBA Communications Corporation had a net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $427.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications Corporation news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 9,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $1,358,844.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,258.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 7,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $1,119,603.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,217 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

