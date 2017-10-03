Ulysses Management LLC Maintains Position in Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (HAWK)

Ulysses Management LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Network Holdings accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ulysses Management LLC owned 0.50% of Blackhawk Network Holdings worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 71,649.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,416,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,926 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings during the first quarter worth $109,418,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $12,797,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,455,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after buying an additional 275,917 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,932,000 after buying an additional 268,763 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jerry N. Ulrich sold 75,000 shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $3,386,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Tate sold 18,669 shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $800,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,212 shares of company stock worth $4,298,465 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ HAWK) traded up 0.11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 138,913 shares. The company’s market cap is $2.53 billion. Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.43 million. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America Corporation boosted their target price on Blackhawk Network Holdings from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

About Blackhawk Network Holdings

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

