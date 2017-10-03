UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Holdings Lifted by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 2.64% of UFP Technologies worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 17,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ UFPT) traded up 1.04% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. 1,207 shares of the company traded hands. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies.

