UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 18,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 23.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 230,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Valvoline by 55.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) traded up 0.1954% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.7463. 26,866 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20.7936.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 106.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post $1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers.

