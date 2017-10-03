UBS Oconnor LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,284 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,384 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.08% of Groupon worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Groupon by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Invictus RG boosted its position in Groupon by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Invictus RG now owns 28,782 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,713 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.85 price objective (up previously from $3.40) on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

In other news, Director Peter J. Barris sold 562,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $2,228,367.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,792.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,872,719 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,267 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ GRPN) traded up 0.020% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.091. The stock had a trading volume of 272,865 shares. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.39. The stock’s market cap is $2.83 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The coupon company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces around the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, and the remainder of its international operations (Rest of World).

