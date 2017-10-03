UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,050 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of EMCOR Group worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 11,403.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,707,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,217,000 after buying an additional 6,648,909 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 75.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 882,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,679,000 after acquiring an additional 378,815 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 57.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 813,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,212,000 after acquiring an additional 298,048 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $12,501,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,520,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) opened at 70.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $73.44.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post $3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

