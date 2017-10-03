UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $15.50 Million Position in LifePoint Health, Inc. (LPNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,721 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of LifePoint Health worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LifePoint Health by 11,671.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,004 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in LifePoint Health by 83.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,994,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,934,000 after buying an additional 907,469 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in LifePoint Health by 291.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,087,000 after buying an additional 512,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LifePoint Health by 130.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LifePoint Health by 103.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after buying an additional 208,084 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman William F. Carpenter III sold 17,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,504.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 439,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,616,055.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ LPNT) opened at 58.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. LifePoint Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LifePoint Health, Inc. will post $4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPNT. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities.

