Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.06

Media stories about Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ubiquiti Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 44.7543320069426 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have commented on UBNT. Vetr downgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) opened at 57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33. Ubiquiti Networks has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. Ubiquiti Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Networks will post $3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Networks announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the Wireless communications provider to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert J. Pera sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $61,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,278,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,038,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 70.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops performance networking technology for service providers and enterprises. The Company offers a portfolio of networking products and solutions. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing.

