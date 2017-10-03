U.S. Bancorp (USB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of U.S. Bancorp underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. We believe the company’s prospects will likely get support from its solid business model, core franchise and diverse revenue streams. However, escalating expenses and litigations remain key concerns. Also, stretched valuation indicates limited upside potential. Further, the company’s capital deployment activities do not seem sustainable.”

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 53.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5,598.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,653,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431,466 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 52.5% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,571,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,451,000 after buying an additional 9,150,126 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 154.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,836,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,034,000 after buying an additional 3,540,530 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,130.0% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,460,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,690,000 after buying an additional 2,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,568,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,092,000 after buying an additional 1,727,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

