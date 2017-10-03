Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Trading Up 0.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays PLC raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tyson Foods traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $71.08. 1,330,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,637,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

In related news, Director Mikel A. Durham acquired 2,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.77 per share, with a total value of $184,747.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Leatherby sold 145,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $9,572,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,554,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,008,000. Finally, Bancorpsouth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post $5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

